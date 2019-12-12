Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Florida

Greiss is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss has been rock solid recently, maintaining an admirable .921 save percentage through his last two starts, but he's posted a disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old German will try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.56 scores per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.