Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Florida
Greiss is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss has been rock solid recently, maintaining an admirable .921 save percentage through his last two starts, but he's posted a disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old German will try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.56 scores per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Outplayed in loss to Stars•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Stars on Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Drops road start in Montreal•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Montreal•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will serve as backup Monday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Leaves game with illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.