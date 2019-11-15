Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start in Philadelphia
Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Greiss was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll guard the goal in Saturday's road matchup with the Flyers.
Greiss has been unbelievable this season, posting a 7-1-0 record while maintaining an exceptional 1.88 GAA and .942 save percentage through nine appearances. The 33-year-old backstop will try to pick up a seventh straight win in a road matchup with a Philadelphia squad that's 6-1-2 at home this year.
