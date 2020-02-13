Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start Thursday
Greiss was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will guard the crease on the road versus Nashville.
Greiss continues to help his team rack up points in the standings, as he is undefeated in regulation in his last eight appearances. Over that stretch, the netminder went 5-0-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage. As long as the German maintains his peak form, he should be in line for a heavier share of the workload over Semyon Varlamov.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins second straight start•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged for divisional clash•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Picks up 15th win of 2019-20•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: First goalie off•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canucks in OT•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Garners first start after break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.