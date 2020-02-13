Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start Thursday

Greiss was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will guard the crease on the road versus Nashville.

Greiss continues to help his team rack up points in the standings, as he is undefeated in regulation in his last eight appearances. Over that stretch, the netminder went 5-0-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage. As long as the German maintains his peak form, he should be in line for a heavier share of the workload over Semyon Varlamov.