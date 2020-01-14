Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start Tuesday

According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Greiss was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal at home Tuesday against Detroit.

Greiss was solid in his last start last Tuesday against New Jersey, stopping 32 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 win. The 33-year-old German will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with a bottom-feeding Red Wings team that's gone 4-16-2 on the road this year.