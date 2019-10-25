Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start versus Sens
Greiss is expected to tend the twine in Friday's road matchup with Ottawa, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.
Greiss gets the second game of the Islanders' back-to-back after Semyon Varlamov got the nod versus Arizona on Thursday. The 33-year-old Greiss is 3-1-0 with a 2.21 GAA in five appearances this season. The two netminders figure to continue splitting duties the rest of the year, making them an ideal handcuff option.
