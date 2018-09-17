Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Flyers
Greiss will be the road starter against the Flyers on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss is the nominal number one goalie for the Islanders, but that may not last long. The 32-year-old had a 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage last season, which obviously won't cut it this year. However, at least for one preseason game, Greiss is starting over Robin Lehner, though Lehner should get his chance to start this preseason as well.
