Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Hurricanes

Greiss will be between the pipes for Sunday's road clash with Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

After starting the first two games of the year, Greiss has made just one start in the Islanders' previous six contests. It would appear that Robin Lehner has pried the starting job away from the German netminder. The situation in goal is by no means settled for New York, as Greiss could retake the No. 1 role later in the year if he can string together some solid outings.