Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Hurricanes
Greiss will be between the pipes for Sunday's road clash with Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
After starting the first two games of the year, Greiss has made just one start in the Islanders' previous six contests. It would appear that Robin Lehner has pried the starting job away from the German netminder. The situation in goal is by no means settled for New York, as Greiss could retake the No. 1 role later in the year if he can string together some solid outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.