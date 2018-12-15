Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against visiting Wings
Greiss led his team out onto the ice and will thus start in net Saturday against the Red WIngs, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Greiss is getting Detroit at the right time, as the Red Wings have lost two straight, including Friday's home meeting with the Senators. Enjoying a bounce-back season with a 2.58 GAA and .918 save percentage, Greiss is primed to keep the good times rolling at home against this weary opposition.
