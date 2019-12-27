Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Chicago

According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Greiss was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Friday's road clash with Chicago.

Greiss was pretty solid in his last start Monday against Columbus, stopping 32 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his sixth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support. The 33-year-old German will try to snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a banged-up Blackhawks team that's 8-9-3 at home this year.