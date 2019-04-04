Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Florida
Greiss will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Panthers.
Greiss wasn't great in his last start March 26 against Columbus, surrendering three goals on 32 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. The German netminder will look to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a hot Florida team that's won three straight games.
