Greiss will tend the twine in Saturday's Game 7 against the Flyers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Semyon Varlamov lost two straight games and allowed a combined nine goals in the process, so head coach Barry Trotz is putting the Islanders' season in Greiss' hands. Greiss has only played two games in August -- both against the Flyers -- and recorded a .949 save percentage and 1.68 GAA.