Greiss will tend the twine in Saturday's Game 7 against the Flyers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Semyon Varlamov lost two straight games and allowed a combined nine goals in the process, so head coach Barry Trotz is putting the Islanders' season in Greiss' hands. Greiss has only played two games in August -- both against the Flyers -- and recorded a .949 save percentage and 1.68 GAA.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Shines in win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Needed in relief in Game 2•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Numbers heading in wrong direction•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canes in OT•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chance at redemption Saturday•