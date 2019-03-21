Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Montreal

Greiss will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Canadiens, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Greiss was sharp in his last start Sunday against Minnesota, turning aside 32 of 34 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road victory. The 33-year-old German will look to stay dialed in and secure his 23rd win of the season in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 18th in the NHL.