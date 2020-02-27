Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in St. Louis
Greiss will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Greiss hasn't played since Feb. 13 against the Predators, and he was awful in that contest, surrendering three goals on just eight shots before being replaced by Semyon Varlamov in the first period of the eventual 5-0 defeat. The 34-year-old German will attempt to shake off the rust and pick up his 17th win of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with a sizzling-hot Blues team that's won five straight games.
