Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting preseason contest
Greiss will start in net for Tuesday's exhibition game versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The 33-year-old netminder was impressive in a 1B role behind Robin Lehner last year, registering a .927 save percentage and 2.28 GAA in 43 games. Lehner didn't re-sign with the Islanders, so Greiss will battle Semyon Varlamov for the starter's job out of camp, starting in Tuesday's contest.
