Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting Tuesday in Columbus
Greiss will start Tuesday's game in Columbus, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.
Greiss is looking to get back on track after allowing eight goals en route to a 1-2-0 record over his last three starts. He'll take on a desperate Columbus team that's trying to climb into one of the Eastern Conference's two wild-card spots. That desperation hasn't translated into results for the Blue Jackets, who are 1-2-1 in their last four games. The last meeting between these teams came back on March 11, when Greiss posted a 31-save shutout to claim a 2-0 win.
