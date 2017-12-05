Greiss will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Lightning.

Greiss was shaky in his last start, surrendering five goals on 20 shots before being yanked in the second period of Friday's 6-5 loss to the Senators. The 31-year-old netminder will likely have a tough time bouncing back Tuesday, as he'll be drawing into a brutal road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 10-2-1 at home this season.