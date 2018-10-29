Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stellar in road win
Greiss made 38 saves in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Sunday's performance is what New York expects each and every time Greiss mans the crease for them. The German-born netminder is now 2-2 on the year and continues to battle Robin Lehner for the No. 1 spot in Long Island.
