Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stopping pucks Sunday

Greiss gets the starting nod for Sunday's home game versus the Wild, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Greiss has fallen to the No. 2 goaltending option for the Islanders, but he's been lights-out in his last four starts dating back to Jan. 13. In that span, he posted two shutouts and allowed two total goals for a .985 save percentage and 3-0-1 record. The Wild have a lethargic offense, which sets Greiss up well to showcase another dominating performance.