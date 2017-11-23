Greiss made 35 saves on 38 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Flyers on Wednesday.

Letting in three goals in a game is nothing new for Greiss, as he entered this game with a 3.33 save percentage. Part of the problem is that he's been facing a ton of shots. In nine of his 11 outings he's faced at least 31 shots.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories