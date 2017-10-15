Greiss set aside 40 of 41 shots in Saturday's 3-1 road win over the Sharks.

The German backstop played with plenty of poise and determination in this one, and he was quick to shake off the game's first goal -- a power-play tally from Sharks forward Kevin Labanc. New York ranks in the top third of the league in two key offensive categories (2.91 goals per game, 9.64 team shooting percentage) but Greiss's team is ranked 23rd in goals against per contest (2.9) even after his latest performance, so he'll need to bring his A-game consistently to appease fantasy owners.