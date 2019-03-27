Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stumbles against Jackets
Greiss stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The final Columbus goal was scored into an empty net. Greiss had no margin for error with Sergei Bobrovsky on top of his game in the other crease, but he also didn't do much to stem the tide. The Isles continue to lose ground in the Metropolitan Division and now sit tied with the Pens for second, three points back of the Caps. Look for the club to turn back to Robin Lehner for Thursday's contest in Winnipeg.
