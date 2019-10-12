Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Succumbs to Hurricanes

Greiss allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

We'll forgive Greiss for losing to one of the hottest teams in the league. The Islanders didn't exactly send a lot of rubber toward Hurricanes netminder Petr Mrazek, and Greiss wasn't able to do enough to keep them in the contest. The German goalie has allowed six goals over three appearances (two starts) this season, for a 2.40 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He'll likely ride the pine Saturday as Semyon Varlamov should start versus the Panthers.