Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Surprise starter Friday

Greiss will guard the cage in Friday's home game against the Senators, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Several reports indicated Robin Lehner would get the start in goal against Ottawa, but it ended up being Greiss who led the Islanders onto the ice for pregame warmups. The 32-year-old netminder has been sharp recently, maintaining an impressive 2.01 GAA and .948 save percentage through his last two appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Senators team that's 4-12-1 on the road this season.