Greiss stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Greiss got his team a point, but promptly gave up the overtime game-winner to Connor McDavid after just 38 seconds. While his team carried play with 37 shots in this one, Greiss still fell to 3-2-2. That respectable record masks an ugly 3.48 GAA and .898 save percentage.