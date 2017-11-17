Greiss allowed four goals on 32 shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina.

While this wasn't a strong showing, Greiss entered in solid form with just two goals allowed in consecutive games and now sports a 5-2-2 record. Unfortunately, he owns an underwhelming .902 save percentage and 3.37 GAA for the year and is splitting starts with Jaroslav Halak. As a result, the German backstop is more of a depth option in the majority of fantasy settings. He's definitely still worth considering when starting against a favorable opponent, though.