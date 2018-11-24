Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Carolina

Greiss will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss was sharp in his last start, stopping 39 of 42 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over the Devils on Friday. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Hurricanes team that's won three consecutive games.