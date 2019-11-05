Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Ottawa
Greiss is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home matchup with the Senators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Greiss has been unstoppable over the past few weeks, racking up four straight wins while posting an impressive 2.00 GAA and .937 save percentage. The German backstop will look to keep rolling in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's 1-4-1 on the road this year.
