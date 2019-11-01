Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Tampa Bay

Greiss will guard the cage during Friday's home game against the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss has been dialed in during the past two weeks, picking up three straight wins while posting an admirable 1.99 GAA and .934 save percentage. The 33-year-old German will look to extend his winning streak in a home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.63 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.