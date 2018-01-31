Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Toronto

Greiss will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.

Greiss was tested early and often in his last start Jan. 15 against Montreal, turning aside 52 of the 56 shots he faced en route to a 5-4 victory. The 32-year-old netminder will hope to perform similarly in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game at home this season, 20th in the NHL.