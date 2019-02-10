Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tames Wild at home
Greiss made 26 saves in Sunday's 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Apart from Mikael Grandlund's power-play goal in the second period, Greiss was perfect Sunday. He owns a 4-0-1 record in his last five starts and has allowed a total of three goals over that stretch. The Islanders' next game comes Tuesday in Buffalo. The team has yet to announce whether Greiss or Robin Lehner will get the start.
