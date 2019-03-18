Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tames Wild for road win

Greiss was sensational Sunday, making 32 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime win versus Minnesota.

Greiss has started seven straight games, with Robin Lehner, once again, serving as the German's backup for Sunday's road affair in Minnesota. Greiss has five wins over those seven contests, with this most recent victory moving his season record to 22-12-2, to go along with a 2.21 GAA and .928 save percentage. With so much uncertainty around Lehner's health, it wouldn't be surprising to see Greiss start Tuesday against Boston, though the team has not yet announced a starter for that one.