Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending net Wednesday
Greiss will start between the pipes Wednesday in Calgary, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss and Robin Lehner continue to split starts and continue to both be successful while doing so. Greiss has not allowed more than a goal in any of his last six starts, posting a 5-0-1 record with a sterling 0.49 GAA and a .984 save percentage over that span. That six-game stretch includes two contests against the Lightning and another against the Capitals, so weak competition wasn't behind the run. He will be tested again Wednesday by a Flames club that leads the league in scoring (4.25 goals per game) on home ice.
