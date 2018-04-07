Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Saturday
Greiss will guard the goal in Saturday's season finale against the Red Wings in Detroit.
Greiss will look to close out the season on a high note Saturday after allowing four goals in each of his last two starts. The veteran netminder remains under contract for two more seasons, so he should resume his role for the club next season after attempting to take down a Red Wings club that has averaged just 2.61 goals per game int he second half.
