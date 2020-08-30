Greiss will patrol the crease for Sunday's Game 4 tilt against Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 26-of-27 shots in Saturday's Game 3 victory so Greiss will get the nod for the second night of the back-to-back. In his only appearance this postseason, the 34-year-old stopped 20-of-21 shots in relief during the Game 2 loss against the Flyers. He recorded a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage during the regular season.