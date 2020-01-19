Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Sunday
Greiss is the confirmed starter for Sunday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss will make his third start in 12 games, as Semyon Varlamov has taken over as the No. 1. However, Gross relayed that coach Barry Trotz may revert to a timeshare following the All-Star break. Greiss has been decent on the road this year with a .915 save percentage and 5-5-0 record, and he'll draw a Hurricanes team that has lost three straight while totaling three goals.
