Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Third shutout in five starts
Greiss made 31 saves in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Greiss bricked the twine tent right up for what was his third shutouts in five starts. In that span, he's 4-0-1 with a .987 save percentage. The Isles are the top defensive team in the NHL and both Greiss and Robin Lehner have been at the core of that. The two goalies are in a straight platoon, but that doesn't reduce either of fantasy values. Be sure he's in your blue paint every time he starts.
