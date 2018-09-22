Islanders' Thomas Greiss: To play full game Saturday

Greiss will be the starter for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz also confirmed that the plan is for Greiss to play the entire contest. A strong performance here would go a long way in helping Greiss in his competition with Robin Lehner, who was sharp in Friday's overtime win over Philadelphia.

