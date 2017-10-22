Greiss stopped 28 pucks in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Greiss has now won his last two starts, both against his old team, the Sharks. He's also allowed just six goals in his last three games for a .944 save percentage. Right now, he's still in a timeshare with Jaroslav Halak, and it's likely to continue. Fantasy owners want an elite No. 1 goalie if relying on Greiss as a No. 2. Otherwise, restrict his use to favorable matchups in daily leagues with deep benches.