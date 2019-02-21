Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Torched by Flames
Greiss surrendered four goals on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
Greiss had not taken a regulation loss in six games prior to facing the top team in the Western Conference. Greiss's record drops to 17-9-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage this season. Expect Robin Lehner to start Thursday in Edmonton.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending net Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Third shutout in five starts•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tames Wild at home•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stopping pucks Sunday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins shootout this time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...