Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Torched by Flames

Greiss surrendered four goals on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Wednesday.

Greiss had not taken a regulation loss in six games prior to facing the top team in the Western Conference. Greiss's record drops to 17-9-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage this season. Expect Robin Lehner to start Thursday in Edmonton.

