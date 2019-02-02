Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tough loss to Tampa
Greiss stopped all 41 shots he faced in regulation and overtime before getting beaten by Victor Hedman to begin the shootout in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Lightning.
For the second straight start, Greiss kept the other team off the scoreboard for at least three periods, but unlike his last outing before the All-Star break, the Islanders' offense couldn't give him any support. The 33-year-old now has a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season, but unless Robin Lehner slumps or gets hurt, Greiss will remain stuck as the team's No. 2 netminder.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...