Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tough loss to Tampa

Greiss stopped all 41 shots he faced in regulation and overtime before getting beaten by Victor Hedman to begin the shootout in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Lightning.

For the second straight start, Greiss kept the other team off the scoreboard for at least three periods, but unlike his last outing before the All-Star break, the Islanders' offense couldn't give him any support. The 33-year-old now has a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season, but unless Robin Lehner slumps or gets hurt, Greiss will remain stuck as the team's No. 2 netminder.