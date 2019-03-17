Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tough-luck loser in Detroit
Greiss stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.
The islanders' offense is in a rut right now, costing Greiss a chance at his third straight win. The 33-year-old has been sharp in March, posting a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage in eight outings despite a lackluster 4-3-0 record, and even with Robin Lehner set to return soon from an upper-body injury, Greiss could continue to see a significant workload down the stretch.
