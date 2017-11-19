Greiss stopped 36 of 39 shots during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The German netminder is starting to claw his way back from an inconsistent start to the season with four wins in his last five starts. Greiss seems to have wrested the top spot on the Islanders' goaltending depth chart, so fantasy owners hope that a heavy workload will get him back on track, but make sure your expectations are reasonable when he guards the cage.