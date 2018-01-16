Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Turns away 52 in win

Greiss saved 52 of 56 shots during Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

It's rare for a goalie to allow four goals and the outing still qualify as an excellent showing. Additionally, Greiss significantly outplayed Carey Price, who's representing the Atlantic Division in the All-Star game. Still, these standout performances have been few and far between from Greiss, as he owns an .886 save percentage and 3.89 GAA for the campaign. The German is still a respectable option to stream or chase a win with when he faces a favorable opponent, but it's become pretty clear that expectations should probably be kept in check.