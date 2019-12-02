Play

Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will serve as backup Monday

Coach Barry Trotz said Greiss is "fine" after leaving Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets with an illness.

Greiss will be on the bench for Monday's matchup against the Red Wings since it's Semyon Varlamov's turn to start. Trotz plans to start Greiss on Tuesday against Montreal, and there should be an official confirmation ahead of the contest.

