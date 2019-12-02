Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will serve as backup Monday
Coach Barry Trotz said Greiss is "fine" after leaving Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets with an illness.
Greiss will be on the bench for Monday's matchup against the Red Wings since it's Semyon Varlamov's turn to start. Trotz plans to start Greiss on Tuesday against Montreal, and there should be an official confirmation ahead of the contest.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Leaves game with illness•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Departs with undisclosed issue•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Winning streak ends in Anaheim•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged to take on Ducks•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Money in the bank•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.