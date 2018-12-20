Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Thursday
Greiss will lineup between the pipes for the Islanders on Thursday as they take on the Golden Knights, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss is on a hot streak as he has won three straight games. During this streak Greiss has stopped 71 of 77 shots. On the season he's been a pleasant surprise with a solid 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage in 21 games this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Notches third straight win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Minding the net Monday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp when needed•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against visiting Wings•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Has Isles in playoff hunt•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Designated puck plugger Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...