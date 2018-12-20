Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Thursday

Greiss will lineup between the pipes for the Islanders on Thursday as they take on the Golden Knights, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss is on a hot streak as he has won three straight games. During this streak Greiss has stopped 71 of 77 shots. On the season he's been a pleasant surprise with a solid 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage in 21 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories