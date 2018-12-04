Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Tuesday
Greiss will be between the pipes when the Islanders play the Jets on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss probably was going to start Tuesday anyway, but an injury to Robin Lehner took away any suspense. Greiss has had a solid season to date with a 2.42 GAA and .926 save percentage. Greiss will be tested in this contest however versus the high scoring Jets who are averaging 3.5 goals per contest.
