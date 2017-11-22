Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Wednesday
Greiss has been named the starting goalie for the Islanders when they take on the Flyers in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Greiss is 6-2-2 in net for the Isles this season but those numbers are misleading at they come with a 3.33 GAA and .904 save percentage. The reason he has started five of the Isles last seven games however is because the team seems to outscore their opponent with Greiss in between the pipes. This is likely not going to be a recipe for success all season long but until Jaroslav Halak improves his play, Greiss does give the Isles the best chance for a victory.
