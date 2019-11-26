Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Winning streak ends in Anaheim
Greiss stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Ducks on Monday.
The game started as a goaltending duel between Greiss and John Gibson, but the Islanders' offense never got out of the gate. Greiss's eight-game winning streak was snapped, dropping the German to 9-2-0 in 12 appearances this year. He has a 2.15 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Greiss's play has slipped recently, as he's allowed nine goals in his last three starts.
