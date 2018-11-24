Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins fifth game in November

Greiss allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Devils on Friday.

The German netminder has been a pleasant surprise this season, going 7-3-1 with a .926 save percentage. He's posted a save percentage above .920 just one other time in his career (2015-16), but Greiss has always seemed to have the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor. He just tends to be streaky -- sometimes game-to-game and other times season-to-season. At the moment, Greiss is hot and should be in every fantasy lineup. In November, he's 5-1-1 with a .921 save percentage.