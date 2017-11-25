Greiss saved 26 of 30 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.

While the ratios aren't pretty, Greiss is now 8-2-2 for the campaign, and this was his fifth consecutive win. His .903 save percentage and 3.34 GAA certainly aren't moving the fantasy needle, but the 31-year-old veteran has now started seven of the past nine games without losing in regulation. Even with the disappointing supporting statistics, Greiss' fantasy value is on the rise.