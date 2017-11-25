Greiss saved 26 of 30 shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.

While the ratios aren't pretty, Greiss is now 8-2-2 for the campaign, and this was his fifth consecutive win. His .903 save percentage and 3.34 GAA certainly aren't moving the fantasy needle, but the 31-year-old veteran has now started seven of the past nine games without losing in regulation. Even with the disappointing supporting statistics, Greiss' fantasy value is on the rise.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop